EPA investigating after ethanol from South Bend plant spills into Dixon Ditch

(WNDU)
By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - All environmental eyes are on the Dixon Ditch in southwest St. Joseph County, where an ethanol spill was discovered last week.

Indiana’s Department of Environmental Management says the spill came from the South Bend Ethanol Plant located at 3201 W. Calvert Street. Officials are still trying to figure out how much ethanol was involved and how much cleanup will be needed.

The spill was discovered on the Fourth of July, but not by some plant warning system or environmental engineer. It was discovered by someone who was walking their dog near the ditch and warned those who farm there.

“Next morning, I came out, went to the river, and it was black. And I mean black. Not gray, black,” said Brent Burkus with Martin Blad Farms.

“We don’t know what happened or when it happened. This could have been discharging into this waterway for weeks, for months, we just don’t know,” added Chantelle Snyder with Arthur Snyder Farms Inc.

The Ditch runs from the ethanol plant west to LaPorte County and the headwaters of the Kankakee River. State officials say no obvious environmental impact has been found.

The ditch is used by farmers to irrigate crops, and some are getting anxious for answers.

“It’s only by the grace of God that we had rain and didn’t need to pump,” Snyder said. “If we had still been in a drought situation, we could have unknowingly pumped, you know, polluted water onto our corn and it could have destroyed acres.”

“At this juncture, we don’t know if we can pull water out of the river to water our corn,” Burkus added. “Fortunately, we’ve got good rainwater. But if it turns dry, that’s going to be a problem, so we need to understand what happened. Who made that decision and is it safe to use the water in the river.”

Indiana’s Department of Environmental management believes that the spill likely reached the headwaters of the Kankakee River.

Snyder fears any cleanup won’t go far enough, given that the main ditch feeds several privately owned tributaries that are used for irrigation.

“There is some backflow from this ditch into my private ditches and that is a huge concern because they can agree to clean this up,” Snyder said. “But what about anything that might, that might have flowed into my ditches that impacted my private waterways, you know. Are they going to come out and test that? Are they going to clean that up? I think they should.”

While state officials have found no obvious impact on aquatic life, farmers say water that is typically clear remains gray and murky.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Ashlee Cochrane (left) and Matthew Dirig (right)

Mother now facing neglect charges along with boyfriend in Huntington child’s 2022 death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Huntington County prosecutors say the mother of an 8-year-old boy who died while in her boyfriend’s care in late 2022 is now facing neglect charges in her son’s death.

Crime

43-year-old Scotty Miller

LaGrange County man arrested after being found with meth, fentanyl, cocaine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office says a 43-year-old man was arrested on several charges following a drug bust over the weekend.

Special Segments

Tell Julian: A visit to Jeff’s Coney

Tell Julian: A visit to Jeff’s Coney

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
This week, 21Alive’s Julian Teekaram checks out Jeff’s Coney in Georgetown Square.

News

Police say a car crashed into the Bootleggers Saloon and Galley on Tuesday, hitting a gas line...

Crash causes gas leak, partial closure of W. Jefferson Boulevard

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
The intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Main Street was closed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into the Bootleggers Saloon and Galley, hitting a gas line and causing a gas leak.

Sports

Blackhawk Christian football practices on Monday morning.

Blackhawk Christian football preps for inaugural 11-on-11 schedule

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Blackhawk Christian football won plenty in its inaugural eight-man season, leading the Braves to make the move to 11-on-11 football this fall.

Latest News

News

Blackhawk Christian football preps for full 11-on-11 schedule

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

A family of six is left without a home and without a dream after a large fire that took 11...

Large fire destroys family’s home & potential business, woman steps in to help

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
A family of six is left without a home and without a dream after a large fire that took 11 hours to battle destroyed their home.

News

New pedestrian trail opens at Buckner Park

New pedestrian trail opens at Buckner Park

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Samantha Condra
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Buckner Park today to officially open up the park’s new paved pedestrian trail.

News

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people

Cleveland mass shooting gunman still on the loose

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alec Sapolin
The gunman responsible for hospitalizing 9 people during Sunday’s mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.

News

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal confirmed Deputy John Durm died from his injuries in the...

Marion County deputy dies after being attacked by inmate outside Criminal Justice Center

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WTHR and Jazlynn Bebout
IMPD is investigating after an inmate at the Criminal Justice Center killed a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy in an attack Monday morning.