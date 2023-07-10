Cleveland mass shooting gunman still on the loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman responsible for hospitalizing 9 people during Sunday’s mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District is still on the loose.

Cleveland Police Det. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia previously said the 2:30 a.m. shooting occurred in the 1200 block of W. 6th Avenue.

Ciaccia said the gunman opened fire on a group of people, which led to nine people being taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for gunshot wounds.

Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 216-623-5318.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a reward of up to $5,000 available.

The owner of Cleveland’s Barley House also offered an additional $50,000 for anyone who provides a tip that leads to the gunman’s arrest.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.