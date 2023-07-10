Cleveland mass shooting gunman still on the loose

Editor’s note: This story contains a video playlist containing previous coverage.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman responsible for hospitalizing 9 people during Sunday’s mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District is still on the loose.

Cleveland Police Det. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia previously said the 2:30 a.m. shooting occurred in the 1200 block of W. 6th Avenue.

Ciaccia said the gunman opened fire on a group of people, which led to nine people being taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for gunshot wounds.

Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting
Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting(Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 216-623-5318.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a reward of up to $5,000 available.

The owner of Cleveland’s Barley House also offered an additional $50,000 for anyone who provides a tip that leads to the gunman’s arrest.

View 19 News' team coverage on the Cleveland mass shooting
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Northeast Ohio figures react to Downtown Cleveland mass shooting
Cleveland's Barley House owner offering $50K reward for tips leading to arrest in mass shooting
Cleveland residents react to mass shooting that injured 9 people
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb blasts state concealed carry law following mass shooting

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police agencies and fire departments respond to possible shooting at Glenbrook Square...
POLICE: One person shot inside Glenbrook Mall
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Nice weather for the next several days
Pretty weather ahead
Sierra Trading Post's new location will be in Jefferson Pointe across from Marshalls.
Sierra Trading Post store coming to Jefferson Pointe
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Appleseed Festival
Plans announced for 2023 Johnny Appleseed Festival

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal confirmed Deputy John Durm died from his injuries in the...
Marion County deputy dies after being attacked by inmate outside Criminal Justice Center
Curtis Hill
Former Indiana AG Curtis Hill formally launches bid for governor
Tools for School 2023
Salvation Army holding annual ‘Tools for School’ event ahead of back-to-school season
Current and former airman, and their families sad goodbye to the A10s Saturday.
A-10 fighter jet takes to sky for ‘Final ATTACK’ at the 122nd Fighter Wing