Cleveland mass shooting gunman still on the loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman responsible for hospitalizing 9 people during Sunday’s mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District is still on the loose.
Cleveland Police Det. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia previously said the 2:30 a.m. shooting occurred in the 1200 block of W. 6th Avenue.
Ciaccia said the gunman opened fire on a group of people, which led to nine people being taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for gunshot wounds.
Cleveland Police is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 216-623-5318.
Tips can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a reward of up to $5,000 available.
The owner of Cleveland’s Barley House also offered an additional $50,000 for anyone who provides a tip that leads to the gunman’s arrest.
