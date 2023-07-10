A-10 fighter jet takes to sky for ‘Final ATTACK’ at the 122nd Fighter Wing

Current and former airman, and their families sad goodbye to the A10s Saturday.
Current and former airman, and their families sad goodbye to the A10s Saturday.(WPTA Staff)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A-10s took to the skies of Fort Wayne for one last flight Saturday.

“We’ve been very successful in the A-10s for the past 13 years, and this is a reflection of that,” Col. Joshua “Deuce” Waggoner said. “People love it. People want to be a part of it, but we are also excited for what’s next.”

On Saturday, hundreds of past and current airmen and their families watched as the jets took to the sky to celebrate “The Final ATTACK!- A Farwell to the A-10.”

The event was to honor the legacy of the A-10 while also showing recognition to those who flew, maintained, and sustained the aircraft since 2010.

With the A-10s retiring, Fort Wayne skies will see a familiar sight with the return of F-16s. The F-16 Fighting Falcon flew for nearly two decades at the Air National Guard Base, from 1991 to 2010.

This fall, the F-16 will return to the base.

Col. Scott Boatright, Operations Group Commander, says he started his career flying F-16 then switched to the A-10s. After recently returning from F-16 training, he says he is excited for the jets to return to Fort Wayne.

“They look like the old planes we had here 13 years ago, but they are much more capable,” Col. Scott Boatright said. “As we shift from coin operations to a near pier threat, this is a better airplane to have for it.”

Congressman Jim Banks was on hand for the special occasion who over the last five years worked to bring back F-16.

Now, the F-16 will be arriving in fall 2023.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Curtis Hill

Former Indiana AG Curtis Hill formally launches bid for governor

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana’s 43rd Attorney General has formally announced his plans to run for governor in the Republican primary.

Community

Tools for School 2023

Salvation Army holding annual ‘Tools for School’ event ahead of back-to-school season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
As families across Allen County prepare for the back-to-school season, the Salvation Army is collecting school supplies to give to over 1,000 families and their students.

News

INDOT announces more closures for ongoing construction projects at I-69 and Coldwater Road.

INDOT: Closures at Coldwater Road, I-69 start Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Closures for ongoing construction projects at I-69 and Coldwater Road are starting back up on Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says.

News

Sgt. Heather Glenn's funeral in Tell City

LIVE: Funeral underway for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Watkins
Before her funeral this morning, a public visitation will start at 9:00 a.m. inside the Tell City Auxiliary Gym.

Latest News

News

21Alive AM Forecast 07/10/23

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

TinCaps come back twice to win in wild, walk-off fashion 8-7

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

Huntington's Addy Wiley races among the USA's best in the 1500M championship on Saturday night.

Huntington’s Wiley places fifth in USATF 1500m Championship

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Huntington’s Addy Wiley finished fifth in the USATF 1500M Championship on Saturday night.

News

Multiple police agencies and fire departments respond to possible shooting at Glenbrook Square...

POLICE: One person shot inside Glenbrook Mall

Updated: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
|
By Ashton Hackman
Multiple police agencies are responding to Glenbrook Square Mall as they say one person was shot inside the mall Saturday afternoon.

News

Vendors at Junk Food Alley excited for this year’s Three Rivers Festival

Vendors at Junk Food Alley excited for this year’s Three Rivers Festival

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
Walking down Junk Food Alley, you’ll see and smell the countless options for food and drink for you to try.

News

Vendors at Junk Food Alley excited for this year’s Three Rivers Festival

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT