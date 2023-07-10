A-10 fighter jet takes to sky for ‘Final ATTACK’ at the 122nd Fighter Wing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A-10s took to the skies of Fort Wayne for one last flight Saturday.

“We’ve been very successful in the A-10s for the past 13 years, and this is a reflection of that,” Col. Joshua “Deuce” Waggoner said. “People love it. People want to be a part of it, but we are also excited for what’s next.”

On Saturday, hundreds of past and current airmen and their families watched as the jets took to the sky to celebrate “The Final ATTACK!- A Farwell to the A-10.”

The event was to honor the legacy of the A-10 while also showing recognition to those who flew, maintained, and sustained the aircraft since 2010.

With the A-10s retiring, Fort Wayne skies will see a familiar sight with the return of F-16s. The F-16 Fighting Falcon flew for nearly two decades at the Air National Guard Base, from 1991 to 2010.

This fall, the F-16 will return to the base.

Col. Scott Boatright, Operations Group Commander, says he started his career flying F-16 then switched to the A-10s. After recently returning from F-16 training, he says he is excited for the jets to return to Fort Wayne.

“They look like the old planes we had here 13 years ago, but they are much more capable,” Col. Scott Boatright said. “As we shift from coin operations to a near pier threat, this is a better airplane to have for it.”

Congressman Jim Banks was on hand for the special occasion who over the last five years worked to bring back F-16.

Now, the F-16 will be arriving in fall 2023.

