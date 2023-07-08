Vendors at Junk Food Alley excited for this year’s Three Rivers Festival

By Alex Null
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Walking down Junk Food Alley, you’ll see and smell the countless options for food and drink for you to try.

THREE RIVERS FESTIVAL: Three Rivers Festival: What you need to know - Three Rivers Festival introduces new security system

“It’s a lot more fun than working in a restaurant,” Michael Zumbaugh said. “You get to see people, give out free samples, make some friends. It’s a blast.”

Michael Zumbaugh has been vending for Timmy’s BBQ at the festival for 15 years.

But what keeps bringing him back?

“It’s just all the people, you know, you get to get out here and meet the crowd, interact with people,” Zumbaugh said.

While plenty of people enjoy some good barbeque, others may be more in the mood for a sweet treat.

If that’s the case, Kara Ravenscroft and those with Red Barn Elephant Ears say they’ve got you covered.

“People love Red Barn Elephant Ears,” Ravenscroft said. “You hear all day long that people come to the fair just for the Red Barn Elephant Ears and people love them. It makes them happy. I always joke that we sell happiness.”

While elephant ears and barbeque are different food options, the love that Ravenscroft and Zumbaugh have for the Three Rivers Festival is the same.

“I mean it’s a staple of Fort Wayne right? It’s been here for forever, as long as I remember,” Ravenscroft said.

“It’s a really fun time,” Zumbaugh said. “I actually don’t get a chance to walk around too much, but the times I have, I’ve always had a blast out here.”

This weekend’s festivities:

Saturday:

  • Downtown Midway: 12pm-11pm
  • Junk Food Alley: 11am-11pm
  • Emporium: 11am-10pm
  • Steel Dynamics Parade: 10am-12pm
  • Art in the Park: 10am-7pm
  • River Boat Excursions: 11am-8pm
  • Good Night Gracie: 7pm-8:45pm
  • Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson): 9pm-11pm

Sunday:

  • Downtown Midway: 2pm-11pm
  • Junk Food Alley: 11am-11pm
  • Emporium: 11am-9pm
  • Art in the Park: 10am-5pm
  • River Boat Excursions: 11am-6pm
  • Three Rivers Festival Gospel Show: 12pm-5pm

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Trading Post's new location will be in Jefferson Pointe across from Marshalls.
Sierra Trading Post store coming to Jefferson Pointe
Quayawn Eldridge (left), Tyron Hill, Jr. (right)
Two arrested in Tuesday’s Bowser Avenue shooting
Junk Food Alley at Three Rivers Festival
Three Rivers Festival: What you need to know
Alto Grado on The Landing to close its storefront at the end of July
Three Rivers Festival introduces new security system

Latest News

Vendors at Junk Food Alley excited for this year’s Three Rivers Festival
The Bluffton Fire Department spent a majority of Thursday battling a fire at a historic...
LAWYER: Employers in Indiana can decide if on-call firefighters can leave work to answer emergency calls
LAWYER: Employers in Indiana can decide if on-call firefighters can leave work to answer emergency c
Woman recounts being caught in crossfire of Saturday shooting on Bunt Drive