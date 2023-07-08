Vendors at Junk Food Alley excited for this year’s Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Walking down Junk Food Alley, you’ll see and smell the countless options for food and drink for you to try.

THREE RIVERS FESTIVAL: Three Rivers Festival: What you need to know - Three Rivers Festival introduces new security system

“It’s a lot more fun than working in a restaurant,” Michael Zumbaugh said. “You get to see people, give out free samples, make some friends. It’s a blast.”

Michael Zumbaugh has been vending for Timmy’s BBQ at the festival for 15 years.

But what keeps bringing him back?

“It’s just all the people, you know, you get to get out here and meet the crowd, interact with people,” Zumbaugh said.

While plenty of people enjoy some good barbeque, others may be more in the mood for a sweet treat.

If that’s the case, Kara Ravenscroft and those with Red Barn Elephant Ears say they’ve got you covered.

“People love Red Barn Elephant Ears,” Ravenscroft said. “You hear all day long that people come to the fair just for the Red Barn Elephant Ears and people love them. It makes them happy. I always joke that we sell happiness.”

While elephant ears and barbeque are different food options, the love that Ravenscroft and Zumbaugh have for the Three Rivers Festival is the same.

“I mean it’s a staple of Fort Wayne right? It’s been here for forever, as long as I remember,” Ravenscroft said.

“It’s a really fun time,” Zumbaugh said. “I actually don’t get a chance to walk around too much, but the times I have, I’ve always had a blast out here.”

This weekend’s festivities:

Saturday:

Downtown Midway: 12pm-11pm

Junk Food Alley: 11am-11pm

Emporium: 11am-10pm

Steel Dynamics Parade: 10am-12pm

Art in the Park: 10am-7pm

River Boat Excursions: 11am-8pm

Good Night Gracie: 7pm-8:45pm

Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson): 9pm-11pm

Sunday:

Downtown Midway: 2pm-11pm

Junk Food Alley: 11am-11pm

Emporium: 11am-9pm

Art in the Park: 10am-5pm

River Boat Excursions: 11am-6pm

Three Rivers Festival Gospel Show: 12pm-5pm

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.