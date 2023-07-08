POLICE: One person shot inside Glenbrook Mall

Multiple police agencies and fire departments respond to possible shooting at Glenbrook Square...
Multiple police agencies and fire departments respond to possible shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall.(WPTA Staff)
By Ashton Hackman
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Multiple police agencies are responding to Glenbrook Square Mall as they say one person was shot inside the mall Saturday afternoon.

Initial reports came in around 3:30 p.m. of a party armed inside the mall. Police confirm one person has been shot.

The mall is currently being evacuated. Officers ask anyone who is still inside the mall to call 911 to be escorted out.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as information becomes available.

