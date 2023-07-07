Woman recounts being caught in crossfire of Saturday shooting on Bunt Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman who lives at the scene of one of Fort Wayne’s most recent shootings says she was caught in the crossfire.

“I was inside and I heard it,” Janet said, “Then I looked out the window, and I saw a dude over there, and I just kept hearing it.”

Outside that window, court documents paint the picture of an ongoing dispute that turned violent when guns were drawn. Police say two men had been arguing several times about an oversized box truck taking up a parking spot. Now, those men accused of exchanging gunfire are facing criminal recklessness charges.

The probable cause affidavit alleges that 34-year-old Aaron Tell and 65-year-old Gregory Wyatt, who both live at Eastwood Pointe Apartments, had previously been arguing several times. Police say that Wyatt admitted to an ongoing problem with Tell, and that Tell had made threatening statements towards him.

Police say Aaron Tell (left), 34, and Gregory Wyatt (right), 65 , face criminal recklessness charges for allegedly exchanging gunfire at a southeast Fort Wayne apartment complex on July 1. (Allen County Sheriff's Department)

Wyatt also alleged that Tell purposely open-carried a handgun while walking past Wyatt’s apartment as a way to intimidate him.

Police say that on Saturday, the two were once again in a verbal argument. Wyatt allegedly admitted to police that he displayed a rifle so that Tell could see it.

According to a witness listed in the probable cause affidavit, as Tell was leaving the apartment complex to run errands, he allegedly got out of his vehicle, shouting “He’s got a gun!” That’s when Tell allegedly produced a handgun and began shooting towards another apartment on the other side of the lot.

As police arrived to the apartment, the gunfire was still ongoing, and the two, along with a third individual who has not been charged, were taken into custody.

Janet’s car took a direct hit, being hit with bullets. The driver side window of her car was left shattered. Nearby apartments were also sprayed with bullets. She says the the violence plaguing the area has gotten out of hand.

“People need to be more careful with guns cause it’s a lot of innocent people out here that don’t deserve to be in the middle of it,” she said.

Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting. Tell and Wyatt are both due back in court on Monday.

