Up Up and Away: How to watch hot air balloons in Angola this weekend

By Jessica Walter
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Ever dreamt of riding in a hot air balloon? All weekend you can watch them take off across Angola’s skyline.

The 2023 Angola Balloons Aloft will take over at Angola High School on July 7th through 9th. Both Friday and Saturday evenings the glowing balloons will launch at sundown.

There’s more than just balloons! You can come out for a paid helicopter ride, the hot air balloon competition flight, music, food vendors and more.

For the full schedule and details, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Bluffton fire July 6.
Several departments battle large fire in downtown Bluffton
Fort Wayne Komets Logo
Fort Wayne Komets mourns loss of co-owner
Junk Food Alley at Three Rivers Festival
Three Rivers Festival: What you need to know
Fire damages office building on city’s northwest side
Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Johnny Appleseed Festival
Plans announced for 2023 Johnny Appleseed Festival
On July 1st, Governor Eric Holcomb proclaimed that this month will be known as Burmese American...
Indiana proclaims July as Burmese American Community Month
Junk Food Alley at Three Rivers Festival
Three Rivers Festival: What you need to know
A decade ago, Hatem Khan lived his life unsure he would see the dawn’s early light.
Hatem Khan’s journey to America