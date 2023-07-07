Up Up and Away: How to watch hot air balloons in Angola this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Ever dreamt of riding in a hot air balloon? All weekend you can watch them take off across Angola’s skyline.

The 2023 Angola Balloons Aloft will take over at Angola High School on July 7th through 9th. Both Friday and Saturday evenings the glowing balloons will launch at sundown.

There’s more than just balloons! You can come out for a paid helicopter ride, the hot air balloon competition flight, music, food vendors and more.

For the full schedule and details, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.