Two arrested in Tuesday’s Bowser Avenue shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two men have been arrested following the Tuesday night shooting on the city’s south side that left a minor in life-threatening condition.

Police say 22-year-old Tyron Hill, Jr. and 24-year-old Quayawn Eldridge were arrested Thursday evening in the 200 block of Dunbar Lane.

Police also say a minor was critically wounded in an alleyway between Bowser and Holton Avenues a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

BACKGROUND: Juvenile in life-threatening condition following July 4th shooting

Both men are charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.