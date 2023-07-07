Two arrested in Tuesday’s Bowser Avenue shooting

Quayawn Eldridge (left), Tyron Hill, Jr. (right)
Quayawn Eldridge (left), Tyron Hill, Jr. (right)(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two men have been arrested following the Tuesday night shooting on the city’s south side that left a minor in life-threatening condition.

Police say 22-year-old Tyron Hill, Jr. and 24-year-old Quayawn Eldridge were arrested Thursday evening in the 200 block of Dunbar Lane.

Police also say a minor was critically wounded in an alleyway between Bowser and Holton Avenues a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

BACKGROUND: Juvenile in life-threatening condition following July 4th shooting

Both men are charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness.

