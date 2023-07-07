Three Rivers Festival introduces new security system

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Three Rivers Festival is set to begin Friday morning, and officials introduced a security system.

Individuals attending any ticketed event at the Headwaters Park Pavilion will encounter security poles, officials say.

According to John Nichter, the President of Three Rivers Festival, the system is provided by the security company that he owns.

Last year, festival organizers implemented a metal detection system similar to an airport security system.

Nichter says this year, the festival is focusing on efficiency and higher safety measures.

Three Rivers Festival: What you need to know
Three Rivers Fest introduces new security system
Three Rivers Fest introduces new security system
