Sierra Trading Post store coming to Jefferson Pointe

Sierra Trading Post's new location will be in Jefferson Pointe across from Marshalls.
Sierra Trading Post's new location will be in Jefferson Pointe across from Marshalls.
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new store is set to come to Fort Wayne for the first time.

Developers said Sierra Trading Post is coming to Jefferson Pointe.

Our team saw the store’s sign was recently put up in a vacant building across from Marshalls, in the former Starbucks location.

The store would be the first in the Fort Wayne area and the second location in the state, with Carmel currently being the only Hoosier city with a Sierra store.

We are working with Jefferson Pointe officials to confirm an opening date for the store.

Sierra is an online and brick-and-mortar retailer that primarily sells activewear and outdoor clothing. It is operated by TJX Companies, the parent company of other popular retailers, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods.

