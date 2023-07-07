Plans announced for 2023 Johnny Appleseed Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s nearly that time of year again! Plans have been announced for the 2023 Johnny Appleseed Festival.

The two-day event is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, at Johnny Appleseed Park, near the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The fest features music, games, food, demonstrations, and crafts common in the 1800s. Since 1974, the event is held as a way to remember and honor John Chapman, aka “Johnny Appleseed”, whose gravesite is at the park.

Festival board member John O’Rourke tells us that a popular attraction that was added in 2022 is coming back. He says Hooley Pony Rides, a hit exhibit previously found at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, can be found this year near the demonstrator area.

Leaders say the Trappers N’ Traders area that moved in 2022 from along Parnell Ave to the St. Joseph riverbank near the children’s area will be expanded this year. You can check out a map here.

Organizers say they want to remind attendees that because of safety concerns, pets are not allowed at the festival.

O’Rourke tells us more information about specific vendors and performers will be announced later this month. Stay tuned for updates.

