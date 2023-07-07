Part of Sherman Blvd. to close for zoo construction

(Pexels.com)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders say another road closure will be taking place in the Summit City.

Sherman Boulevard will be closed starting Sunday, July 9, between Franke Park Drive and Louisedale Drive.

Officials say zoo construction is causing the road closure.

They say there will be a marked detour using Coliseum Boulevard, Lima Road, and Wells Street.

City leaders say construction should be complete by July 21.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Bluffton fire July 6.
Several departments battle large fire in downtown Bluffton
Fort Wayne Komets Logo
Fort Wayne Komets mourns loss of co-owner
Junk Food Alley at Three Rivers Festival
Three Rivers Festival: What you need to know
Fire damages office building on city’s northwest side
Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say

Latest News

Alto Grado on The Landing to close its storefront at the end of July
Three Rivers Festival introduces new security system
Three Rivers Fest introduces new security system
Three Rivers Fest introduces new security system
Quayawn Eldridge (left), Tyron Hill, Jr. (right)
Two arrested in Tuesday’s Bowser Avenue shooting