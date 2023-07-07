Part of Sherman Blvd. to close for zoo construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders say another road closure will be taking place in the Summit City.

Sherman Boulevard will be closed starting Sunday, July 9, between Franke Park Drive and Louisedale Drive.

Officials say zoo construction is causing the road closure.

They say there will be a marked detour using Coliseum Boulevard, Lima Road, and Wells Street.

City leaders say construction should be complete by July 21.

