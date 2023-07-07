Man accused of kidnapping of Michigan 2-year-old could face death penalty

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - The man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole-Smith is now facing federal charges stemming from the girl’s disappearance and death.

Rashad Trice, 26, was charged federally on Friday with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death. If Trice is convicted of the kidnapping resulting in death charge, he’ll face life in prison and possibly the death penalty.

Lansing police say Trice attacked Wynter’s 22-year-old mother Sunday night, stabbing her multiple times before abducting the child.

Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores on Monday after fleeing police and crashing a white Chevrolet Impala that he allegedly stole. An Amber Alert was issued when it was discovered that Wynter was not with him.

Rashad Trice
Rashad Trice(WILX)

Wynter’s remains were found in Detroit Wednesday in an area where criminals have been known to use as a dumping ground for bodies.

According to a criminal complaint, Wynter’s “cause of death appeared to be strangulation with a pink cell phone charging cord that was recovered with the body. The pink cell phone charging cord was consistent with the pink cord parts recovered from the Chevrolet Impala. A medical examiner’s final report of the cause of death is still pending.”

Police say the investigation to tie Trice to Wynter’s kidnapping and murder is ongoing.

Wynter Cole-Smith
Wynter Cole-Smith(WILX)

