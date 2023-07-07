Indiana proclaims July as Burmese American Community Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On July 1st, Governor Eric Holcomb officially proclaimed in an executive order that this month will be known as Burmese American Community Month. The proclamation was made to recognize the contributions and achievements of Burmese Americans right here in the Hoosier state.

The announcement comes as this month marks 30 years since the first Burmese refugees were settled in central Indiana. The year was 1993. Today, the Hoosier state is home to over 40,000 Burmese Americans, many of whom are settled right here in Fort Wayne.

Indiana is now the first state to honor Burmese American community month.

The proclamation also recognizes the growing Burmese population in Indiana and highlights the community’s contribution to Indiana’s economy, higher education, and enrichment.

Joe Soe, who has lived in Fort Wayne for the past 30 years, feels the order is a great honor.

I do appreciate the governor, and I’m very humbled and grateful for the governor to recognize the Burmese people,” Soe said. “I’m very honored and happy to hear the news.”

Even with the new milestone, Soe would love for other states to follow Indiana’s lead and recognize all Burmese Americans.

For more information on the proclamation, follow this link to thebaci.org.

