Funeral, procession to be held Friday for fallen ISP Trooper

Trooper Aaron N. Smith
Trooper Aaron N. Smith(Indiana State Police)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Fellow law enforcement officers and loved ones are gathering late Friday morning to honor Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith, who was killed in the line of duty in late June.

BACKGROUND: ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday

The funeral for 33-year-old Trooper Smith is planned for Friday, July 7, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Church of Greenwood. A burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in the Heroes of Public Safety area in Indianapolis. Police encourage the public to line the procession to honor Trooper Smith and his family.

They also say the traditional passing under a Garrison Flag will happen near Whiteland High School on U.S. 31, and people are asked to use the southwest parking lot of the high school. The coach with Smith’s remains will pause under the flag briefly for the final radio call, marking him off duty for the last time, organizers say.

The procession is scheduled to begin around 1 p.m., and officials say there will be a chance for people in downtown Indianapolis to see the procession on West Street to New York Street, then north on Illinois Street.

Officials ask everyone to avoid obstructing the procession with their vehicles and refrain from standing on the road.

The following is the order of the funeral procession:

  • Start at Emmanuel Church of Greenwood, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood, IN
  • Exit the church lot and turn west onto West Stones Crossing Road to S.R. 135.
  • South on S.R. 135 to Whiteland Road.
  • East on Whiteland Road to U.S 31
  • North on U.S. 31, where we will go by Whiteland High School and pass under the Garrison Flag. We will continue north into Greenwood, then make a small right onto S. Madison Ave.
  • North on S Madison Ave to the roundabout, first exit east, Smith Valley Rd.  Continue east on Smith Valley Road, where we will pass by the neighborhood where Trooper Smith grew up.
  • East on Smith Valley Rd., and as you make the curve to the left, it turns into northbound S Emerson Ave.
  • Continue north on S Emerson Ave., where we will pass by Greenwood Airport to the left, to Stop 11 Rd.
  • West on to Stop 11 Road, which turns into E Meridian School Rd at East St. Continue west to S.R. 135.
  • North on S.R 135 to Hanna Ave
  • West on Hanna Ave to Bluff Rd
  • North on Bluff Road to where it turns into West St.
  • Continue north on West St., passing IFD Station 13 at West St and Ohio St. Continue north on West St to New York St.
  • East on New York St to Illinois St.
  • North on Illinois St to 34th
  • West on 34th St to the entrance to Crown Hill Cemetery.

