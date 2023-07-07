Downtown Bluffton fire results in “total loss” of building

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - For several hours Thursday, firefighters battled a raging fire in downtown Bluffton.

EARLIER: Several departments battle large fire in downtown Bluffton

Bluffton Fire Chief Don Craig spoke with 21Alive at the scene, saying the owner of the building and his family were able to escape safely before the fire became one of the largest Craig has ever seen.

“This definitely ranks up to one of the bigger downtown fires,” Craig said. “Mainly because of just the adjacent structures and just because they’re so close in proximity, it’s just trying to keep it to this building and not letting it spread to the whole area.”

As crews fought the blaze, the added heat from the sun didn’t make things easier.

“I’m standing here in my T-shirt and bunker pants and I’m sure you can tell, and I wiped off before we got on the camera, it’s miserable,” Craig said.

While the job was strenuous, Craig says the response from the community helped relieve some of that exhaustion.

“You look around, we got stations set up, that’s the donations of our community taking care of their firemen,” Craig said.

Craig says the cause of the fire is still unknown, but that, thankfully, no one was injured.

