Alto Grado on The Landing to close its storefront at the end of July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A restaurant on The Landing announced Thursday evening it is closing its doors.

The founder of Alto Grado Food & Beverage Company, Rick Doering, announced via Facebook Thursday evening to discontinue its West Columbia Street storefront on July 30.

Alto Grado first opened at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2020. The owner says many factors led to the storefront closure but adds that it will afford them the “opportunity to focus on new and exciting things.” They also say the matter of closing was not based on finances, citing the restaurant was successful on The Landing.

“Our journey has been marked by the joy of crafting delicious pizzas for you all. The smiles on your faces and the delight in your taste buds have been our greatest rewards. Your loyalty and patronage have fueled our passion, and we are immensely grateful.”

The Facebook post says though The landing location will no longer be in operation, the restaurant will still serve pizza at food truck events, the Farmers Market Brunch on Barr Street, and private catering events.

