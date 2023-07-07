Alto Grado on The Landing to close its storefront at the end of July

(Visit Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A restaurant on The Landing announced Thursday evening it is closing its doors.

The founder of Alto Grado Food & Beverage Company, Rick Doering, announced via Facebook Thursday evening to discontinue its West Columbia Street storefront on July 30.

Alto Grado first opened at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2020. The owner says many factors led to the storefront closure but adds that it will afford them the “opportunity to focus on new and exciting things.” They also say the matter of closing was not based on finances, citing the restaurant was successful on The Landing.

The Facebook post says though The landing location will no longer be in operation, the restaurant will still serve pizza at food truck events, the Farmers Market Brunch on Barr Street, and private catering events.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Part of Sherman Blvd. to close for zoo construction

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
City leaders say another road closure will be taking place in the Summit City.

News

Three Rivers Festival introduces new security system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Three Rivers Festival is set to begin Friday morning, and officials introduced a security system.

News

Three Rivers Fest introduces new security system

Three Rivers Fest introduces new security system

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Quayawn Eldridge (left), Tyron Hill, Jr. (right)

Two arrested in Tuesday’s Bowser Avenue shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Two men have been arrested following the Tuesday morning shooting on the city’s south side that left a minor in life-threatening condition.

Latest News

News

On July 1st, Governor Eric Holcomb proclaimed that this month will be known as Burmese American...

Indiana proclaims July as Burmese American Community Month

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andy Newman
On July 1st, Governor Eric Holcomb proclaimed that this month will be known as Burmese American Community Month.

News

Downtown Bluffton fire results in “total loss” of building

Downtown Bluffton fire results in “total loss” of building

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
For several hours Thursday, firefighters battled a raging fire in downtown Bluffton.

News

Downtown Bluffton fire results in “total loss” of building

Updated: 12 hours ago

Indiana proclaims July as Burmese American Community Month

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

Fort Wayne Roller Derby skaters go through practice drills (6/27/23).

Back on the Track: Fort Wayne Roller Derby skates back into competition

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Zach Groth
The emerging COVID-19 pandemic shut down the operations of the Fort Wayne Derby Girls back in 2020. That stoppage left a big mark on a lot of the team’s skaters, including president Lahapa Brown.

News

Back on the Track

Updated: 16 hours ago