Visually impaired man suing city and Veoride after tripping over scooter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A visually impaired Fort Wayne man has filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Fort Wayne and Veoride after he says he tripped over an electric scooter. The lawsuit says the man is visually impaired and uses auditory and tactual information to go on regular walks.

Court documents say Michael Zurzolo was walking along the river greenway in May of 2022 when he tripped over a Veo scooter in the pathway. He says he sustained significant injuries.

Zurzolo is suing the city and Veoride for damages claiming they failed to monitor where those electric scooters are left behind. He says the scooters should also be required to have audible alerts to warn people who are visually impaired or blind.

21Investigates reached out to the city and they said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Veo’s Head of Policy Alex Keating shared the following statement:

“The safety of all riders and pedestrians is always Veo’s top priority. At this time we cannot comment on ongoing legal matters.”

21Alive reached out to Zurzolo’s attorney but have not heard back.

