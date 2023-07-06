Visually impaired man suing city and Veoride after tripping over scooter

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A visually impaired Fort Wayne man has filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Fort Wayne and Veoride after he says he tripped over an electric scooter. The lawsuit says the man is visually impaired and uses auditory and tactual information to go on regular walks.

Court documents say Michael Zurzolo was walking along the river greenway in May of 2022 when he tripped over a Veo scooter in the pathway. He says he sustained significant injuries.

Zurzolo is suing the city and Veoride for damages claiming they failed to monitor where those electric scooters are left behind. He says the scooters should also be required to have audible alerts to warn people who are visually impaired or blind.

21Investigates reached out to the city and they said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Veo’s Head of Policy Alex Keating shared the following statement:

“The safety of all riders and pedestrians is always Veo’s top priority. At this time we cannot comment on ongoing legal matters.”

21Alive reached out to Zurzolo’s attorney but have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne firework show canceled after safety concerns
Fort Wayne fireworks show canceled after overcrowding, safety concerns
Man killed in Tuesday morning east side motorcycle crash identified
Downtown Bluffton fire July 6.
Several departments battle large fire in downtown Bluffton
Police investigate reported shooting
Pedestrian hit by car dies from injuries, identified as 78-year-old

Latest News

Fort Wayne Roller Derby skaters go through practice drills (6/27/23).
Back on the Track: Fort Wayne Roller Derby skates back into competition
Back on the Track
Visually impaired man suing city and Veoride after tripping over scooter
109-year-old gets birthday wish
Let’s Ride: 109-year-old South Whitley woman gets her birthday wish