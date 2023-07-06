Three Rivers Festival: What you need to know

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 54th annual 9-day Three Rivers Festival will kick off in Junk Food Alley Friday morning at 11 a.m. Here’s what you need to know.

Location:

Headwaters Park

333 S. Clinton St.

Dates and Hours:

Friday, July 7th through Saturday, July 15th

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Parking:

There is a TRF parking lot at the northwest corner of Clinton and 4th streets for $5. There are also parking garages and other street parking spots available downtown.

Parade and Firework Details:

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8th at the intersection of Rockhill and West Wayne Street.

The festival’s culminating fireworks show will wrap up the festival on July 15th at 10 p.m. and will be lit off of the top of the Indiana Michigan Power building.

Volunteers:

The festival board is still in search of volunteers for a variety of tasks such as medics, tickets and clean-up. For more information on volunteering, visit here.

Details for the festival can be found here.

