Several departments battling large fire in downtown Bluffton

Downtown Bluffton fire July 6.
Downtown Bluffton fire July 6.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Crews are battling a large fire at a building in downtown Bluffton Thursday morning.

The Bluffton Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a fire around 9:30 a.m. at 123 S Marion Street, formerly the Washington Building, across from the Wells County Public Library.

Leaders say they have called in at least five different departments for help battling the fire.

Bluffton Fire Chief Don Craig says the commercial building is currently being used as a home by a man who planned on starting a business there. He says the owner and his family were able to safely escape. He notes that the building is expected to be a total loss.

He says the fire spread up to the attic, and fire crews who went upstairs were met with heavy black smoke and active flames and became trapped inside. He says they had to call for more backup, and eventually, the two firefighters were rescued.

He says those two firefighters are expected to be okay.

“We couldn’t do what we’re doing without the help of all the other departments here,” Craig says.

Craig tells us he believes this may be one of the largest fires in the city’s history.

He says residents who live to the east of the fire are encouraged to shut their windows and turn off their AC units to avoid smoke from blowing in.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

