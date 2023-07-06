SACS discusses two potential partnerships to combat racism

By Andy Newman and Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Southwest Allen County Schools received a lot of attention after the racist image of a Homestead High School student in blackface went viral back in February.

Immediately following the viral post, the district discussed the potential of bringing in a diversity coach, but the plans fell through.

Now, they say they have shifted their focus on efforts to bringing in the organization, Rise to Win, a nonprofit that works to eliminate racial discrimination primarily through the outlet of sports.

While discussing the potential partnership with the organization, suggestions were made for the school district to partner with more than one group, with the board recommending looking into the group Fair for All.

District leaders say after reaching and meeting with Fair for All, they are hoping to bring in both groups to address racism in the district.

Superintendent Park Ginder says he sees many opportunities in the plan to rok with both organizations.

Ginder hopes to see the board approve the plan and officially move forwards with the groups at their July 18 meeting.

