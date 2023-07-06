Man charged in mother’s 2017 beating death pleads guilty but mentally ill

48-year-old Chad Ingram
48-year-old Chad Ingram(staff)
Jul. 6, 2023
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A New Haven man charged with murder in the 2017 killing of his mother has entered a plea deal.

Chad Ingram, 48, was in court Thursday morning for a change of plea hearing. Court records show he entered a deal, pleading guilty but mentally ill to one count of murder. The deal must first be accepted by a judge. He is set to be sentenced on August 4.

Police say Ingram killed 61-year-old Heidi Colley on November 25, 2017.

The Allen County Coroner said police were called for a well-being check. First responders said Colley was pronounced dead at the scene, finding she had been beaten to death. Police said they found Ingram in the house with her body when they arrived.

Ingram was found competent to stand trial in January.

