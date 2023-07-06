Let’s Ride: 109-year-old South Whitley woman gets her birthday wish

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There was a big party Thursday in the small town of South Whitley, off of State Street at the Columbia Senior Apartments. All of the residents came out to celebrate Nyla South’s 109th birthday. Nyla was born on July 6, 1914. It was a month that changed the world. Just weeks after Nyla was born, World War I began.

She’s seen a lot during her long life. She says the secret to longevity is to walk. “Get out and get fresh air,” she says. “Breath all you can.”

Nyla was about to get some of that fresh air when we met her Thursday, in the form of a birthday experience. She was about to check off another item on her bucket list with a little help from her neighbor Charles Laney.

“She said for her birthday she wanted me to take her on my bike,” Charles says. He didn’t believe her at first, but she was serious. “It’ll be nine years since I moved in here. She’s just nice as heck.”

Charles received approval from Nyla’s granddaughter. Then, as anxious neighbors looked on, Nyla was on the back of the bike, riding around the apartment complex parking lot.

“I’m not a slacker,” she says. “I go ahead. I try no mater what. I’ve seen bad days, and I’ve seen other times when things are good. You’ve got to work at it.”

Nyla insisted Charles go around the parking lot one more time. Now the neighbors are already planning for her 110th, and they can’t wait to see what she decides to do next year on July the 6th!

