ISP announces funeral plans for Trooper Aaron Smith

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Indiana State Police have announced the funeral arrangements for fallen Trooper Aaron Smith.

Organizers say Smith’s funeral will be held Friday, July 7, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Church of Greenwood, followed by the burial at Crown Hill Cemetery in the Heroes of Public Safety area in Indianapolis. Police encourage the public to line the procession to honor Trooper Smith and his family.

They also say the traditional passing under a Garrison Flag will happen near Whiteland High School on U.S. 31, and people are asked to use the southwest parking lot of the high school.

The coach with Smith’s remains will pause under the flag briefly for the final radio call, marking him off duty for the last time, organizers say.

The procession is scheduled to begin around 1 p.m., and officials say there will be a chance for people in downtown Indianapolis to see the procession on West Street to New York Street, then north on Illinois Street.

Officials ask everyone to avoid obstructing the procession with their vehicles and refrain from standing on the road.

The following is the order of the funeral procession:

Start at Emmanuel Church of Greenwood, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood, IN

Exit the church lot and turn west onto West Stones Crossing Road to S.R. 135.

South on S.R. 135 to Whiteland Road.

East on Whiteland Road to U.S 31

North on U.S. 31, where we will go by Whiteland High School and pass under the Garrison Flag. We will continue north into Greenwood, then make a small right onto S. Madison Ave.

North on S Madison Ave to the roundabout, first exit east, Smith Valley Rd. Continue east on Smith Valley Road, where we will pass by the neighborhood where Trooper Smith grew up.

East on Smith Valley Rd., and as you make the curve to the left, it turns into northbound S Emerson Ave.

Continue north on S Emerson Ave., where we will pass by Greenwood Airport to the left, to Stop 11 Rd.

West on to Stop 11 Road, which turns into E Meridian School Rd at East St. Continue west to S.R. 135.

North on S.R 135 to Hanna Ave

West on Hanna Ave to Bluff Rd

North on Bluff Road to where it turns into West St.

Continue north on West St., passing IFD Station 13 at West St and Ohio St. Continue north on West St to New York St.

East on New York St to Illinois St.

North on Illinois St to 34th

West on 34th St to the entrance to Crown Hill Cemetery.

Officials said the ramps from I-65 to Main Street and I-65 to County Line Road will be closed during the procession. The ramp from I-70 to West Street in Indianapolis will also be closed during the procession.

Trooper Smith was killed in the line of duty laying out stop sticks to de-escalate a police pursuit on June 29.

BACKGROUND: ISP trooper struck and killed during Hendricks County pursuit Wednesday

Governor Eric Holcomb said in a news release for all flags statewide to be half-staff from sunrise until sunset on July 7.

Trooper Smith funeral procession route (Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.