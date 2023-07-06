Fort Wayne ranked one of the worst cities for recreational activities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne did not receive the best national rankings in entertainment, according to a report by WalletHub.

The Summit City was named in the bottom ten of the worst cities for recreational activities, according to WalletHub’s website.

Out of 100 cities, Fort Wayne was ranked 94th overall. The website says cities were ranked based on several factors, including the quality of parks, weather conditions, overall costs, and the number of entertainment/recreational facilities.

Though Fort Wayne ranked third in the overall costs of entertainment, it ranked 80th in terms of the number of entertainment and recreation facilities, 92 in the quality of local parks, and 96th out of 100 for the weather.

The top-ranking city on the list was none other than Las Vegas, with Orlando, Tampa, and Cincinnati, respectively, following behind.

The bottom two cities were Chula Vista, California (100th), and Newark, New Jersey (99th).

Unfortunately, Indianapolis was also ranked in the bottom nine cities, sitting only three spots higher than Fort Wayne at 91st out of 100.

