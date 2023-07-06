Fort Wayne man sentenced on child sex crime charges

Aine Noh
Aine Noh(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man has been sentenced after being arrested on several child sex crime charges earlier this year.

Court documents say Aine Noh assaulted the children of the woman he had been dating for the past four years. The victims told police Noh would threaten them and would use physical violence to assault them.

Noh was arrested in January on two counts of rape, several child molestation charges, possession of child pornography and voyeurism. He then entered a plea deal, pleading guilty to rape and child molesting, and all other charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 18 years behind bars on Thursday.

