Fort Wayne man convicted for 2018 triple murders sentenced to over 200 years

29-year-old Jacquail Belcher of Fort Wayne was arrested in connection to three 2018 murders.
29-year-old Jacquail Belcher of Fort Wayne was arrested in connection to three 2018 murders.(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

30-year-old Jacquail Belcher was sentenced in court to 215 years in prison for the 2018 triple murders of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston on June 28, 2018.

Belcher was not arrested for the murders until January of 2023. He was found guilty on May 26.

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne man found guilty in 2018 triple murder

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne firework show canceled after safety concerns
Fort Wayne fireworks show canceled after overcrowding, safety concerns
Man killed in Tuesday morning east side motorcycle crash identified
Police investigate reported shooting
Pedestrian hit by car dies from injuries, identified as 78-year-old
Juvenile in life-threatening condition following July 4th shooting

Latest News

48-year-old Chad Ingram
Man charged in mother’s 2017 beating death pleads guilty but mentally ill
ISP announces funeral plans for Trooper Aaron Smith
Junk Food Alley at Three Rivers Festival
Three Rivers Festival: What you need to know
Downtown Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne ranked one of the worst cities for recreational activities