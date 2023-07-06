Fort Wayne man convicted for 2018 triple murders sentenced to over 200 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

30-year-old Jacquail Belcher was sentenced in court to 215 years in prison for the 2018 triple murders of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston on June 28, 2018.

Belcher was not arrested for the murders until January of 2023. He was found guilty on May 26.

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne man found guilty in 2018 triple murder

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.