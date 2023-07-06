Fort Wayne Komets mourns loss of co-owner

A visually impaired Fort Wayne man has filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Fort Wayne and Veoride after he says he tripped over an electric scooter. The lawsuit says the man is visually impaired and uses auditory and tactual information to go on regular walks.
There was a big party Thursday in the small town of South Whitley, off of State Street at the Columbia Senior Apartments. All of the residents came out to celebrate Nyla South’s 109th birthday. Nyla was born on July 6, 1914. It was a month that changed the world. Just weeks after Nyla was born, World War I began.