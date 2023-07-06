Fort Wayne Komets mourns loss of co-owner

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets is mourning the loss of co-owner Richard Franke, who recently passed away at 79.

The team sent a statement on his passing on Thursday, saying Franke passed away on July 4. You can read it below:

Franke is survived by his wife Cherylene, son Jeffery, daughter Pamela, his four brothers, Bill, Steve, Dave, and Michael, and his sister Mary.

