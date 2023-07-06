Fire damages office building on city’s northwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - First responders were called to the scene of a building fire on the city’s northwest side early Thursday.

Fire officials say the fire happened around 3:09 Thursday morning in the 6000 block of N Oak Boulevard.

First responders say they saw fire outside the building and that the fire had spread to the attic.

They say they ventilated the roof and were able to enter the building through an interior staircase to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the fire was put out in about 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews say no one was inside the building at the time. They also say there was moderate fire, smoke, and water damage done to the building.

