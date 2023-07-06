Community that Cares: Tall Rabbit Cafe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Every Friday we are sharing the “good” happening here in our area.

This week on a “Community that Cares,” our Kayla Stewart takes us inside “Tall Rabbit Cafe.”

The cafe is an extension of the local non-profit, Blue Jacket Inc. The organization focuses on helping adults get into the workforce.

Adults go through an initial training program that lasts about two weeks. After that, Blue Jacket hires those people at places like Tall Rabbit Cafe to give them that real world experience.

To learn more about Blue Jacket and Tall Rabbit Cafe, you can click here.

