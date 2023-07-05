Tractor Supply Co. offers fertility benefits to its employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tractor Supply Co. and babies aren’t two things you might not associate with one another, but women across the Hoosier state have made the connection.

There is a group of women on social media talking about their “Tractor Supply babies” and we had to learn more. Our Emilia Miles talked with a woman who took on this part-time job all for the purpose of starting a family.

Abbye Wilkerson always dreamed of starting a family. But when she and her husband tried to have a child, they didn’t get the outcome they wanted. Her doctors say she has a condition where she has a very slim chance of starting that family.

So now what?

“I found out through Tik Tok. There is a video of a teacher who for what ever reason her benefits through her school system did not provide her with either any or enough fertility benefits. And she made a video of her crying about how she was going to be able to have kids now because of Tractor Supply and I was like no way.”

If you scroll down the Tractor Supply benefits page, you’ll find fertility benefits. It says all newly hired team members must complete one year of service before this type of benefit is used.

Wilkerson begins the start of her journey this week. She is hoping and praying it supplies her with the family she’s always wanted.

