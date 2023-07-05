Silver Alert issued for Parke County woman

Betty Capps
Betty Capps(Indiana State Police)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Parke County woman.

68-year-old Betty Capps of Mecca, Ind., was last seen on June 29. Police say she is 5′3,″ 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Capps also has a tattoo of a butterfly on her right leg and is driving a gray 2007 Ford Focus with the license plate number, 190TPH.

They say Capps may be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If anyone has information on Betty J. Capps, contact the Parke County Sheriff’s Department at 765-569-5413 or 911.

