Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old woman missing out of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 71-year-old woman who is missing out of South Bend.

According to the South Bend Police Department, Loretta Ford was last seen Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Bertrand Street. She was wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a white/black bandana or scarf.

Police say Loretta suffers from dementia. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Loretta is 5′3″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Loretta’s whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

