Police investigate reported shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a reported shooting on Tuesday night.

The shots were fired around 10:00 p.m. near Holton Avenue and McKee Street. Initial reports mentioned a victim, but police did not immediately confirm details. Officers blocked the street and strung yellow tape around a house as they worked to keep neighbors back.

Police worked to gather evidence and document the scene as they pieced together a timeline.

