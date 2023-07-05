Police investigate reported shooting
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a reported shooting on Tuesday night.
The shots were fired around 10:00 p.m. near Holton Avenue and McKee Street. Initial reports mentioned a victim, but police did not immediately confirm details. Officers blocked the street and strung yellow tape around a house as they worked to keep neighbors back.
Police worked to gather evidence and document the scene as they pieced together a timeline.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.