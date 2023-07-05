Police investigate reported shooting

(MGN)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a reported shooting on Tuesday night.

The shots were fired around 10:00 p.m. near Holton Avenue and McKee Street. Initial reports mentioned a victim, but police did not immediately confirm details. Officers blocked the street and strung yellow tape around a house as they worked to keep neighbors back.

Police worked to gather evidence and document the scene as they pieced together a timeline.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne firework show canceled after safety concerns
Fort Wayne fireworks show canceled after overcrowding, safety concerns
Man dies in Tuesday morning motorcycle crash on city’s east side
Fire damages building on city’s south side
Annual downtown fireworks show to be held tonight
FWFD investigating arson at tattoo shop
FWFD investigating arson at tattoo shop, artists forced to start over

Latest News

Whitecaps vs. TinCaps 7/4/23
Hatem Khan’s journey to America
A decade ago, Hatem Khan lived his life unsure he would see the dawn’s early light.
Hatem Khan’s journey to America
Fort Wayne firework show canceled after safety concerns
Fort Wayne fireworks show canceled after overcrowding, safety concerns