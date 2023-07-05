Overnight building fire leaves one firefighter injured

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A firefighter was injured after fire crews responded to a commercial fire in a vacant two-story building southwest of downtown.

Fire officials say the fire happened around 12:45 Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of Broadway, in the former Twenty Past Four building.

They say the fire was found on the first floor near the front of the building.

Fire crews say it took nearly 45 minutes to extinguish the fire, and were also able to get to apartments on the second floor to look for anyone that may have been trapped, but found none.

Officials say one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne firework show canceled after safety concerns
Fort Wayne fireworks show canceled after overcrowding, safety concerns
Man dies in Tuesday morning motorcycle crash on city’s east side
Fire damages building on city’s south side
Annual downtown fireworks show to be held tonight
FWFD investigating arson at tattoo shop
FWFD investigating arson at tattoo shop, artists forced to start over

Latest News

Whitecaps vs. TinCaps 7/4/23
Police investigate reported shooting
Hatem Khan’s journey to America
A decade ago, Hatem Khan lived his life unsure he would see the dawn’s early light.
Hatem Khan’s journey to America