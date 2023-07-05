Overnight building fire leaves one firefighter injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A firefighter was injured after fire crews responded to a commercial fire in a vacant two-story building southwest of downtown.

Fire officials say the fire happened around 12:45 Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of Broadway, in the former Twenty Past Four building.

They say the fire was found on the first floor near the front of the building.

Fire crews say it took nearly 45 minutes to extinguish the fire, and were also able to get to apartments on the second floor to look for anyone that may have been trapped, but found none.

Officials say one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

