Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home

Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
By Monica Watkins and Steve Mehling
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers from the Tell City Police Department and surrounding agencies are escorting fallen Tell City Police Sergeant, Heather Glenn.

On Monday morning, Sgt. Glenn responded to Perry County Memorial Hospital for a domestic disturbance.

An altercation occurred, and both her and the suspect were shot and killed.

[Previous Story: Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital]

Right now, people are lined up from 30th Street to 11th street all to honor her.

Sgt. Glenn’s body is being escorted from the Perry County Coroners Office to Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.

[Previous Story: Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne firework show canceled after safety concerns
Fort Wayne fireworks show canceled after overcrowding, safety concerns
Man dies in Tuesday morning motorcycle crash on city’s east side
Police investigate reported shooting
Fire damages building on city’s south side
Annual downtown fireworks show to be held tonight

Latest News

Loretta Ford
Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old woman missing out of South Bend
Man killed in Tuesday morning east side motorcycle crash identified
Alternating lane closures on U.S. 24 begin today, lasts through October
Pedestrian hit by car dies from injuries, identified as 78-year-old