Man killed in Tuesday morning east side motorcycle crash identified

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The man killed in the Tuesday morning motorcycle crash on E. Washington Boulevard has been identified by the coroner.

41-year-old Andrew William Pinedo of Fort Wayne was the man that died in a motorcycle crash at the conjunction of Maumee Avenue and E. Washington Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

The coroner’s office says Pinedo lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the Allen County Coroner’s Office say Pinedo died from “multiple blunt force injuries” due to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

Pinedo is the 21st traffic fatality in Allen County so far this year.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the coroner and police.

