Juvenile in life-threatening condition following July 4th shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a juvenile is fighting for his life following a July 4th shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Fort Wayne police say they were called to the 2900 block of Bowser Avenue a little after 10:10 Tuesday night regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said the juvenile was found with a gunshot wound. First responders say he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed with a life-threatening injury.

Police say they were told the shooting happened in the alleyway between Bowser and Holton Avenues. They say several shots were fired into a vehicle, striking the young juvenile.

Investigators say the car drove out of the alley for Bowser Avenue, where police found the victim.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact FWPD or use the P3 Crime Stoppers app.

