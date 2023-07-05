Bluffton Fire Department hiring

BLUFFTON Ind. (WPTA) - It’s tough for many employers to find workers but when you’re looking for workers to save lives and property, the need is urgent.

The Bluffton Fire Department is looking to fill 16 paid-on-call positions and 6 part-time firefighters.

Deputy Chief Chris Wolf said recruiting has changed over the years and now the department is using social media, sharing what the department does in hopes of gaining more recruits.

Here is one of the videos the department has recently posted.

“If we can sit there and get some videos out there in front of those people, maybe that will spark an interest in one of them,” Deputy Chief Chris Wolf said. “The biggest thing I can say is if you live in Bluffton or wherever if you think it’s for you need to try it.”

Those who are interested must be 18 years or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and a valid Indiana Drivers license.

Applications are due July 21 at 5 p.m. To learn more click here.

