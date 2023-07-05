Alternating lane closures on U.S. 24 begin today, lasts through October

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Alternating lane closures on U.S. 24 on the city’s southwest side will impact both sides of the road, INDOT officials say.

Starting today, crews will work on repaving between Manor Woods Parkway and Lutheran Medical Parkway.

Officials with INDOT say after Aug. 1, all lane restrictions will only take place during the nighttime hours.

Between Aug. 3 and 7, INDOT says the westbound U.S. 24 entrance ramp to southbound I-69 will be closed, and drivers should use northbound I-69 to take exit 305 A, then westbound S.R. 14 to southbound I-69 as a detour.

They say the work is expected to be completed sometime in October.

U.S. 24 alternating lane closures
U.S. 24 alternating lane closures(INDOT)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne firework show canceled after safety concerns
Fort Wayne fireworks show canceled after overcrowding, safety concerns
Man dies in Tuesday morning motorcycle crash on city’s east side
Police investigate reported shooting
Fire damages building on city’s south side
Annual downtown fireworks show to be held tonight

Latest News

Man killed in Tuesday morning east side motorcycle crash identified
Pedestrian hit by car dies from injuries, identified as 78-year-old
FILE PHOTO - Pier at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.
DNR: Man pulled from Michigan Lake on Fourth of July
Betty Capps
Silver Alert issued for Parke County woman