Alternating lane closures on U.S. 24 begin today, lasts through October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Alternating lane closures on U.S. 24 on the city’s southwest side will impact both sides of the road, INDOT officials say.

Starting today, crews will work on repaving between Manor Woods Parkway and Lutheran Medical Parkway.

Officials with INDOT say after Aug. 1, all lane restrictions will only take place during the nighttime hours.

Between Aug. 3 and 7, INDOT says the westbound U.S. 24 entrance ramp to southbound I-69 will be closed, and drivers should use northbound I-69 to take exit 305 A, then westbound S.R. 14 to southbound I-69 as a detour.

They say the work is expected to be completed sometime in October.

U.S. 24 alternating lane closures (INDOT)

