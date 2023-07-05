10-year-old dies after drowning at Nappanee Public Pool

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after some Fourth of July fun at Nappanee Public Pool turned into a deadly tragedy.

Police say a 10-year-old boy drowned while participating in a free swim day at the pool in Stauffer Park.

According to family and police, Kymani Emmanuel Collier of Goshen is the boy who drowned. Nappanee police say he went under the water around 4:45 p.m. at the pool when lifeguards retrieved him and performed CPR.

“My mom, she witnessed everything, and based on the cries I heard over the phone those are cries I am never going to get out of my head,” said Kymani’s aunt, Sara Ladig.

Family members say Kymani had a faint heart beat during chest compressions and was eventually taken off life support. Officials say he was declared deceased around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Ladig says Kymani was a happy kid, a good student and always had a positive attitude.

“He was the most energetic, life of the party kind of person. There wasn’t a single time I think I’ve ever seen where he was in a bad mood,” said Ladig.

She reflects on what she will miss most:

“His goofy smile. He had one tooth. By slightly I mean much larger than the rest of his teeth and when he smiled you couldn’t help but smile. It was infectious.”

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Officials say there is not going to be an autopsy because his family is donating his organs.

Phil Jenkins, the mayor of Nappanee, has released a statement on the drowning, saying:

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this incident. We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate event and are fully committed to working with everyone affected by this tragedy.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Meanwhile, the pool is temporarily closed.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

You can rewatch Wednesday night’s story in the video below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.