Suspect arrested for apparent road rage shooting on I-65 south of Indianapolis

By WPTA Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA) - Indiana State Police have arrested 19-year-old Ladon Jenkins of Indianapolis on the preliminary charges of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery.

The shooting happened on June 29, at 7:30 at night as Indiana State Troopers responded to reports of a person shot inside a vehicle near I-65 and Southport Road. Investigators believe a road rage incident began leading to a person inside a vehicle pulling alongside the victim’s silver Honda and firing multiple shots and at least one of those bullets struck and seriously injured the driver of the Honda. The suspect then fled the area before police arrived.

Since then, detectives have worked tirelessly following leads and examining evidence, which led them to Jenkins. The charges listed are probable cause to hold Jenkins in jail until formal charges are filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

