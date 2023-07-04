Man dies in Tuesday morning motorcycle crash on city’s east side

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash.

Police say the crash happened around 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of E Washington Boulevard and Maumee Avenue. They said when they arrived on the scene, the motorcyclist was on the ground, not moving and unresponsive.

First responders said when they arrived, they declared the man dead at the scene.

Police said the man was driving east on Maumee Avenue when he struck the median and lost control of the motorcycle at the Maumee-Washington conjunction. Authorities say he and the motorcycle were lying in the westbound lanes.

They also said they do not believe the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. The crash is still under investigation.

