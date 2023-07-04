INDOT urges people to check road restrictions before commuting

(WECT)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WPTA) - Officials with INDOT are telling people how to check traffic conditions before they leave home or hit the road for the holiday.

They say that with many road closures and restrictions going on, they encourage people to visit the 511 website to check traffic cameras and road conditions or download the TrafficWise app.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead behind south side home Sunday
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Motorcycle Crash
Teen fighting for his life after motorcycle crash, police looking for the driver who hit him
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Rashad Trice, who was...
2-year-old Michigan girl still missing after suspect in Amber Alert arrested
FWFD investigating arson at tattoo shop
FWFD investigating arson at tattoo shop, artists forced to start over

Latest News

Fire damages building on city’s south side
Man dies in Tuesday morning motorcycle crash on city’s east side
Indiana State Police have arrested 19-year-old Ladon Jenkins of Indianapolis on the preliminary...
Suspect arrested for apparent road rage shooting on I-65 south of Indianapolis
Indiana State Police have arrested 19-year-old Ladon Jenkins of Indianapolis on the preliminary...
Suspect arrested for apparent road rage shooting on I-65 south of Indianapolis