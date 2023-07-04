INDOT urges people to check road restrictions before commuting

INDIANA (WPTA) - Officials with INDOT are telling people how to check traffic conditions before they leave home or hit the road for the holiday.

They say that with many road closures and restrictions going on, they encourage people to visit the 511 website to check traffic cameras and road conditions or download the TrafficWise app.

