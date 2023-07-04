Hatem Khan’s journey to America

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’ve been to an event in the city of New Haven in the past half a decade, you may have come across Hatem Khan, honoring the red, white, and blue by volunteering and sharing his story. A decade ago, Hatem Khan lived his life unsure he would see the dawn’s early light.

“I was born right on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Khan said. “When you live that close to the warzone, you’ve seen it all. At that time, the pressure was very bad from the Taliban of course.”

That pressure stripped away many of the comforts he now holds so dear.

“You never know when you’re going to die,” Khan said. “I mean 24/7 there is suicide bomber threats. There’s people just killing each other for no reason. You don’t have your freedom. You can’t wear what you want, you can’t style your hair the way you want, sometimes you can’t even speak the words you want to speak.”

Khan used the words that he could speak to make a difference across the border.

“The English was God gifted to me and many other languages, but especially English,” Khan said. “There was a colonel and he told [asked] me if I would be able to translate for them and I said, ‘yeah sure,’ and that’s when we started the beautiful journey of course.”

A journey to come to America, with its fair share hardships due to his work with the U.S. military.

“It wasn’t very good for me to stay there,” Khan said. “There were a couple of threats. My family got a couple threats a couple of times.”

Due to those threats, Khan was forced to uproot his entire life in an instant.

“It was such a rush,” Khan said. “My VISA was approved, and I left after three and a half, four days.”

He left everything but the money in his pockets. That was 6 and half years ago. Khan’s family has since been relocated to a safe location, and Khan? Khan lets his newfound freedom ring right here in Northeast Indiana, even becoming a U.S. citizen.

“Now I call America my home,” Khan said. “This is my home. When I went to Pakistan a couple of years ago, I told my mom, ‘Mom, I need to go home.’ She said, ‘Well, I think this is your home.’ I said, ‘No Mom, this [America] is my home.”

Now, that home means more to Khan than the distance from sea to shining sea.

“America means to me, everything,” Khan said. “I’ve lived a rough life. I didn’t have 99.9% of what I have today. So, my life is 99.9% better. So, it’s heaven on Earth.”

