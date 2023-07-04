Fort Wayne fireworks show canceled after overcrowding, safety concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne fireworks show was forced to cancel Monday night after overcrowding and safety concerns.

The show was set to happened after the second annual “3rd of July” event at Groovy’s Fireworks located on Coliseum Blvd. The event included a car show, a DJ and local vendors.

Owner of the store, Justin Groves, says they were planning to set of a grand firework display at 10, but the turnout was much larger than expected. Groves say they quickly ran out of parking and people were overflowing into the streets. After a discussion with the fire marshal, Groves say they decided to cancel the show out of safety concerns.

He says he had been working with fire officials to plan the firework show, but the amount of people who showed up shocked him.

Groves says, while it was a difficult decision he felt good knowing it was out of the safety of everyone in attendance. After some additional safety measures, Groovy’s Fireworks is tentatively planning to reschedule the show for July 16th.

