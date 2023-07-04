Fort Wayne fireworks show canceled after overcrowding, safety concerns

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne fireworks show was forced to cancel Monday night after overcrowding and safety concerns.

The show was set to happened after the second annual “3rd of July” event at Groovy’s Fireworks located on Coliseum Blvd. The event included a car show, a DJ and local vendors.

Owner of the store, Justin Groves, says they were planning to set of a grand firework display at 10, but the turnout was much larger than expected. Groves say they quickly ran out of parking and people were overflowing into the streets. After a discussion with the fire marshal, Groves say they decided to cancel the show out of safety concerns.

He says he had been working with fire officials to plan the firework show, but the amount of people who showed up shocked him.

Groves says, while it was a difficult decision he felt good knowing it was out of the safety of everyone in attendance. After some additional safety measures, Groovy’s Fireworks is tentatively planning to reschedule the show for July 16th.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Tuesday morning motorcycle crash on city’s east side
FWFD investigating arson at tattoo shop
FWFD investigating arson at tattoo shop, artists forced to start over
Man found dead behind south side home Sunday
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

Hatem Khan’s journey to America
A decade ago, Hatem Khan lived his life unsure he would see the dawn’s early light.
Hatem Khan’s journey to America
Fort Wayne fireworks show canceled after overcrowding, safety concerns
READ HERE: America’s Declaration of Independence