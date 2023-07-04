Fire damages building on city’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An early morning fire caused damage to a building on the city’s south side.

Firefighters were called to a small building in the 5000 block of Decatur Road, off Lafayette Street, a little after 12:45 Tuesday morning. They said a passerby called, saying they saw smoke coming from the building.

First responders said when they arrived, they saw fires coming from boarded-up windows and roof eaves.

They said the fire was extinguished in about 10 to 15 minutes.

Fire officials say the building owners were not there at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say there was heavy fire damage and moderate smoke and water damage.

