Fire damages building on city’s south side

(Canva)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An early morning fire caused damage to a building on the city’s south side.

Firefighters were called to a small building in the 5000 block of Decatur Road, off Lafayette Street, a little after 12:45 Tuesday morning. They said a passerby called, saying they saw smoke coming from the building.

First responders said when they arrived, they saw fires coming from boarded-up windows and roof eaves.

They said the fire was extinguished in about 10 to 15 minutes.

Fire officials say the building owners were not there at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say there was heavy fire damage and moderate smoke and water damage.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead behind south side home Sunday
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Motorcycle Crash
Teen fighting for his life after motorcycle crash, police looking for the driver who hit him
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Rashad Trice, who was...
2-year-old Michigan girl still missing after suspect in Amber Alert arrested
FWFD investigating arson at tattoo shop
FWFD investigating arson at tattoo shop, artists forced to start over

Latest News

INDOT urges people to check road restrictions before commuting
Man dies in Tuesday morning motorcycle crash on city’s east side
Indiana State Police have arrested 19-year-old Ladon Jenkins of Indianapolis on the preliminary...
Suspect arrested for apparent road rage shooting on I-65 south of Indianapolis
Indiana State Police have arrested 19-year-old Ladon Jenkins of Indianapolis on the preliminary...
Suspect arrested for apparent road rage shooting on I-65 south of Indianapolis