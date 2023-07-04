Annual downtown fireworks show to be held tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Get ready to “boom” with excitement for tonight’s July 4th fireworks show.

The show will take place downtown atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center at 10 p.m.

Event organizers say the Fort Wayne TinCaps are hosting a game tonight, and those with tickets to the game can view the fireworks from Parkview Field.

Officials say if the TinCaps game is not done by 10 p.m., the fireworks show will begin right after the game.

City leaders and police emphasize the importance of firework safety to prevent firework-related injuries. Nationwide, nearly 11,500 people went to the hospital for firework-related injuries.

They say they want to remind the public that the hours to use fireworks for the July 4th holiday are from 10 a.m. until midnight.

