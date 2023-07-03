Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for ISP Trooper Aaron Smith
Trooper Smith will receive police and military honors, as he served both as a state trooper and a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.
Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WPTA) - Visitation and funeral arrangements for Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith have been announced.
After the funeral in Greenwood, a police procession will escort Trooper Smith to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
The procession route will be announced at a later date. Members of the community will be encouraged to line the procession route to honor the service and sacrifice of Trooper Smith.
- Visitation: Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
- Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road Greenwood, IN 46143
- Funeral: Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
- Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood, IN 46143
- Burial: Friday, July 7, 2023, following the procession
- Crown Hill Cemetery - Heroes of Public Safety Area
- 700 W. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
