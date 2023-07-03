Top Padres prospects Merrill, Snelling lead TinCaps 3-2 win over Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps two highest rated prospects, per MLB.com, shortstop Jackson Merrill and starting pitcher Robby Snelling, powered a 3-2 win over the Lake County Captains on Sunday night.

Merrill smacked his 10th home run of the season in the very first at bat of the game.

Snelling made his High-A debut on the mound, allowing just two runs in five innings pitched, earning the win.

