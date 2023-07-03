Top Padres prospects Merrill, Snelling lead TinCaps 3-2 win over Captains

By Chris Ryan
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps two highest rated prospects, per MLB.com, shortstop Jackson Merrill and starting pitcher Robby Snelling, powered a 3-2 win over the Lake County Captains on Sunday night.

Merrill smacked his 10th home run of the season in the very first at bat of the game.

Snelling made his High-A debut on the mound, allowing just two runs in five innings pitched, earning the win.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash
Teen fighting for his life after motorcycle crash, police looking for the driver who hit him
Indiana's updated 'Move Over' law goes into effect July 1.
Indiana’s updated ‘Move Over’ law to go into effect July 1
Police investigating shooting on southeast side
Police investigating shooting on southeast side
futuretrack 07/02/23
Rain and storm chance lingers into Sunday evening
PRIDE Display Pushback: Whitley County Library Sparks Debate
PRIDE Display Pushback: Community clears out display

Latest News

Fort Wayne FC Logo
Unbeaten Fort Wayne FC wins 4-0 for fourth time in last five matches
TinCaps outfielder Albert Fabiann touches trots home on a grand slam against Lake County...
Fabian’s grand slam salvages doubleheader split for TinCaps
Toledo native Kaleb Vaughn at the Fort Wayne Champs tryout (6/29/23).
Vaughn earns roster spot at Fort Wayne Champs tryout
The Fort Wayne TinCaps logo
Pauley mashes two homers in TinCaps debut, Fort Wayne clobbers Lake County 9-2